Phoenix Rising Matches Midweek against Orange County

September 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising (9-9-9) travels to Orange County (9-5-14) this Wednesday for a midweek matchup that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Watch the match live on 3TV or stream it online on ESPN+.

This past Saturday, Rising added four goals to its season tally, achieving a remarkable sense of symmetry. The team has now scored 27 goals in 27 games, while allowing 27 goals. With nine wins, nine draws, and nine losses this season, the numbers line up perfectly. More importantly, the result was a long overdue payoff after several weeks of attacking progress without much to show for it. Against San Antonio, Rising dominated nearly every aspect of the game, generating opportunities that led to 10 shots on target.

"We found confidence, we had chances against Sacramento, we had chances against Tulsa to score more than one goal, and we had games where we have had opportunities, but we didn't put it inside the goal," said Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez. "Everybody is happy, the guys have been in a good place for a few weeks already, everybody is in a good place with confidence, but at the same time, we know that we need to focus on Wednesday's game."

The four goals also moved Phoenix Rising into a more respectable position in terms of goals scored compared to the rest of the league, surpassing, or nearly matching the totals of seven other teams. Another shutout means Rising is now tied for the fewest goals conceded in 2024.

"Every game is different, you can't really predict how it's going to go," said Phoenix Rising midfielder Charlie Dennis. "We were a little bit more clinical, dominated possession and created chances, so when you're creating chances you've always got a chance to score and that's what we've done on Saturday."

It's a quick turnaround for the team, which will board a plane on Tuesday for its Wednesday matchup against Orange County - a crucial game between the two teams just above the playoff line. Both will be looking to create more distance from those chasing them. Phoenix Rising is currently five points above the playoff line, while Orange County sits just one point ahead of the pack.

"Every game is important and when you're playing against teams next to you on the table they're six pointers, so Wednesday is another six pointer - it's another game where we need to go and pick up points," said Gomez. "We are motivated because it's an important game in the standings."

This past weekend was disappointing for Orange County, as they couldn't find their rhythm against a Monterey Bay team that hadn't won in its last ten USL Championship matches. Monterey Bay controlled much of the game, forcing six saves from Orange County goalkeeper Colin Shutler, who earned his second consecutive clean sheet in the 0-0 draw. This has been a recurring theme for Orange County this season, with scoring struggles plaguing them. They've failed to score in 13 of their 28 matches - more than any other team in the USL Championship this season.

"Every game right now, we're looking to win - we're not happy with anything less than three points, so that's the mentality that we're going into the game with," said Dennis. "I don't think we need to get ahead of ourselves yet, maybe one game out from the playoffs and we can start looking at the playoffs and see where we're sitting in the table and maybe who we're going to play, but right now it's just focusing on game plans and what we need to do against the opposition that's coming up on Wednesday night."

In their only previous matchup this season, Phoenix Rising came away with a 2-1 victory over Orange County. Dariusz Formella opened the scoring for Rising, finishing a Gabi Torres cross that pulled the goalkeeper out of position. After Orange County equalized in the 57th minute, and despite playing the last six minutes plus stoppage time with 10 men, Rising secured a last-minute winner, with Formella completing his brace.

This weekend's match is the first of two games for Rising this week, as they return home this Saturday to kick off against Las Vegas Lights. Get your tickets today at phxrisingfc.com/tickets.

"Midweek game, I always enjoy playing, it's another opportunity to show what we can do as a team," said Dennis. "Coming off a 4-0 win, we're full of confidence. Hopefully score more goals. It's another chance, a good opportunity, really."

