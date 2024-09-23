LouCity to Open Playoffs November 2 at Lynn Family Stadium

September 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC will start its playoffs run on Saturday, November 2, at Lynn Family Stadium with a game time and opponent to be determined later.

Tickets go on sale to the public October 1 at LouCity.com/playoffs or by calling (502) LOU-CITY. This follows an opt-out period for season ticket members, who will be contacted via email with the opportunity to reserve their regular seats for the postseason.

The 2024 USL Championship Playoffs are a single-elimination, fixed-bracket competition that see the top-eight teams from the Eastern and Western conferences qualify.

LouCity is aiming to win its first Players' Shield, which is awarded to the team with the best overall regular season record. That would mean both another piece of silverware in the trophy case and a No. 1 overall playoff seed, guaranteeing home field advantage through the postseason.

The boys in purple hold first place with six games to go before the playoffs and can finish no worse than second in the Eastern Conference standings. Both the conference quarterfinal and semifinal rounds would be played at Lynn Family Stadium should LouCity advance. City is dueling with the Charleston Battery for the East's top spot and right to also host the conference final.

"We continue to take the regular season one game at a time, but with a month to plan for this playoff opener we hope to see the stands filled at Lynn Family Stadium," said coach Danny Cruz. "It's a massive boost to be home in the postseason, and we know the community will be behind us as we chase another trophy."

LouCity's looking to add to a decorated history that includes consecutive league titles in 2017 and 2018, plus Eastern Conference championships in 2019 and 2022.

Below, see a full schedule for the playoffs. Dates, times and opponents will be finalized as prior rounds finish.

2024 USL Championship Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal: November 2

Eastern Conference Semifinals: November 8-10

Eastern Conference Final: November 15-17

USL Championship Final: November 21-25

