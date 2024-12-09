Stop by the RedHawks Holiday Sale on December 13th

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will host their annual Holiday Sale on Friday, December 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field. RedHawks staff will serve ballpark meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the main stadium lobby.

Holiday Specials Include:

Purchase a flex pack and receive a ticket voucher good for two (2) reserved tickets to the RedHawks 2025 Home Opener on May 9 and a $10 gift certificate! Entire team store 20% off!* Free shipping if you spend $100 or more. *Some exclusions apply

Parking for the event is located in the back lot of Newman Outdoor Field along with limited parking in front of the stadium.

Can't make it on December 13th? Offers are also available online 12/13/2024.

