Goldeyes Re-Sign Infielder Bramasco

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing of infielder Ramón Bramasco Monday.

Bramasco (pronounced bruh-MAW-sco) joined the Goldeyes in April after two seasons with the Cancún-based Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican Baseball League.

In 77 games with the Goldeyes, the 27-year-old hit .286 with 12 doubles, four home runs, 38 runs batted in, and 11 stolen bases. Bramasco played all four infield positions in 2024, including 48 games at third base and 20 at shortstop.

Over the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, Bramasco appeared in 78 contests for Quintana Roo, compiling a .222 batting average with four doubles, two home runs, and 22 RBIs.

The native of Bellflower, California attended the University of Washington (Seattle, Washington), where he played three seasons (2019-21). Bramasco hit .275 with 21 doubles, four triples, and 46 RBIs in 111 games for the Huskies.

Getting Ramón back was a big priority this off season," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "Defensively, he and Andy Armstrong made up the best left side of the infield in the league last year. Couple that with Ramón's professionalism and his ability to get on base at a high clip he brings a lot of positives to our team this season."

Winnipeg now has seven players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

