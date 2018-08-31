Stone Crabs Game Notes - Fri, Aug 31 vs Florida

After getting swept by Daytona Thursday, the Stone Crabs look to stave off elimination Friday by sweeping their 4 p.m. doubleheader with the Florida Fire Frogs.

Riley O'Brien gets the start in Game 1 as Brandon Lawson takes the ball in Game 2.

Coverage starts at 3:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

TORTUGAS SWEEP STONE CRABS

The Stone Crabs managed just two runs in two games Thursday, getting swept by Daytona 2-0 and 4-2. The losses drop Charlotte to 1.5 games behind Fort Myers entering the final weekend. Since the Miracle have the tiebreaker, their magic number to clinch the division is down to just two.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

The Stone Crabs have made a habit of playing close games over the past two weeks.

Of their last 17 games:

- 9 have been decided by 1 run

- 16 have been decided by 3 runs or less

- 6 were determined in the final turn at bat

- 3 went to extra innings

PLAYOFFS ON THE MIND

The Stone Crabs are looking to reach the postseason for the fifth time in ten years. They captured their lone championship in franchise history in 2015, reaching the finals in 2009, 2010 and 2013.With 11 games remaining, Charlotte is only one win away from the team record in second half victories (38). If the Stone Crabs finish 41-28 (.594) or better, they would set the franchise mark for best second half winning percentage (.585, 2013).

HOME SWEET HOME

Prior to yesterday's doubleheader, the Stone Crabs had taken advantage of home field advantage in a big way in 2018, boasting the best home record in the league, primarily due to pitching:

W-L R/G OPS ERA WHIP

Home 42-19 5.4 .750 3.69 1.31

Away 29-39 5.1 .751 4.63 1.42

CLUTCH CRABS

The Stone Crabs entered June 9 with a 4-12 record in one-run games. Since then, they've gone 24-18 in games decided by two runs or less, walking off on their opponent six times.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

The Stone Crabs have already broken the single-season franchise records for runs, home runs, RBI and doubles and are on pace for several more:

"18 Total "18 Pace Record

Runs 681 702 611 (2011)

AVG .272 .272 .264 (2013)

Hits 1,196 1,232 1,204 (2011)

Doubles 270 278 257 (2011)

Home Runs 81 83 76 (2013)

RBI 628 647 551 (2011)

OBP .343 .343 .332 (2010)

SLG .405 .405 .383 (2013)

DOUBLE DIPPING

The Stone Crabs have hit more doubles (270) than everyone else in the rest of the league by at least 42 (Dunedin - 228), and have scored 86 more runs than everyone else. Tristan Gray and other Stone Crabs are already well within the franchise's single-season leaders:

Home Runs

Doubles

1

Jeff Malm - 14 (2013)

1

Michael Sheridan - 38 (2011)

Alejandro Segovia - 14 (2013)

2

Tristan Gray - 36 (2018)

3

Tristan Gray - 13 (2018)

3

Brandon Lowe - 34 (2017)

Mark Thomas - 13 (2011)

Tyler Bortnick - 34 (2011)

Patrick Leonard - 13 (2014)

5

Richie Shaffer - 33 (2013)

Runs

RBI

4

Shawn O'Malley - 73 (2009)

3

Tyler Bortnick - 70 (2011)

5

Thomas Coyle - 72 (2014)

4

Brett Sullivan - 67 (2017)

6

Tristan Gray - 69 (2018)

Tristan Gray - 67 (2018)

7

Tim Beckham - 68 (2010)

6

Mark Thomas - 64 (2011)

8

Robbie Tenerowicz - 64 (2018)

Jesus Sanchez - 64 (2018)

BEST IN THE BIZ

The Tampa Bay Rays' affiliates boast the best combined record in the Minor Leagues (523-349, .600), a full 44 games ahead of the Houston Astros.

