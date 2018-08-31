Four Fire Frogs to Represent Braves in Arizona Fall League

KISSIMMEE, Fla - Arizona Fall League rosters were announced this week, and four current, and former Florida Fire Frogs will represent the Atlanta Braves organization as part of the Peoria Javelinas.

Cristian Pache, 19, is the top-ranked prospect in the Braves organization (MLB.com), and played in 93 games for Florida before advancing to Double-A Mississippi on Aug. 1. The Atlanta Braves' fifth-ranked prospect hit .285 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in the Florida State League, while collecting 20 doubles and five triples.

Isranel Wilson, 20, joined the Fire Frogs on July 2, and has appeared in 32 games with Florida heading into the final day of August. The corner outfielder has recorded eight extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple and two long balls) in his time at the High-A level.

Ray-Patrick Didder, 23, hit just .209 through 76 games with Florida in 2018, but has heated up since joining Mississippi's roster on July 9. The shortstop is hitting .268 with an on-base percentage of .364 through 42 games at the Double-A level. The speedy infielder has combined for 26 stolen bases with Florida (18) and Mississippi (8) during his sixth professional season.

Braxton Davidson, 22, currently leads the Fire Frogs with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 62 RBI through 118 games. The left-handed hitting first baseman earned FSL Player of the Week honors for the week of June 4-10 by going 10-for-25with three two-base hits, four homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored.

The Javelinas will be managed by Daren Brown, with Joe Szekely as the hitting coach, and Pete Zamora and Danville Braves' Kanekoa Texeira as pitching coaches.

The Arizona Fall League begins Tuesday, Oct. 9. The 13th annual Fall Stars Game will take place Saturday, Nov. 3 at Surprise Stadium, and the championship game will be played on Saturday, Nov.17 at Scottsdale Stadium. The Bowman Hitting Challenge will take place on Saturday, Oct. 13 at Sloan Park.

