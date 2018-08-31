Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: August 31, 2018

TODAY'S GAMES: Games one and two of a four-game series against the Charlotte Stone Crabs (TB) at Charlotte Sports Park to close out the 2018 season...Games three and four of an rain-shortened, six-game road trip against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY) and Charlotte Stone Crabs (0-2)...Florida is coming off a series sweep at the hands of the Tarpons at George M. Steinbrenner Field, in which only two out of four games were played due to rain...Fourth, and final, series (11 games) between Florida and Charlotte in 2018, with Florida trailing the series, 1-6...The Fire Frogs were swept in a four-game series at Port Charlotte from July 31-Aug. 2.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHERS: 23-year-old Jeremy Walker makes his 26th start of 2018 in the opener of the four-game series against the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Friday night...The 6-foot-5 hurler earned his fifth win of the season by limiting the Lakeland Flying Tigers to just one run on nine hits, while picking up five strikeouts on 82 pitches (61 strikes)...Friday will be Walker's second start against the Stone Crabs...The Gardner-Webb product faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate on July 31, allowing five runs on six knocks, three free passes and four punchouts in just four innings during his 10th loss of the season.

20-year-old Dilmer Mejia makes his third start at the High-A level in the back end of Friday's doubleheader against Charlotte...The southpaw appeared in two games with the Rome Braves (A-) to start the season, and has primarily been a starter for the Danville Braves (Rk) throughout the season...The native of El Sauce, Nicaragua suffered his sixth loss of the season in a 4-0 loss to the Princeton Rays on Aug. 24...The 5-foot-11 pitchers allowed three runs on eight hits, a walk and two strikeouts through six frames in the quality start...Friday will be Mejia's first career start against the Stone Crabs.

FLORIDA FALLS IN RAIN-SHORTENED TWIN BILL: The Florida Fire Frogs dropped Thursday's contest against the Tampa Tarpons, 3-1. Game two of the doubleheader reached the third inning, but was cut short due to rain.

Florida started the scoring in the third inning of game one with a sacrifice fly by Drew Waters, but could not add onto the lead as the game rolled along.

Huascar Ynoa did not allow a run through the first three innings, but ran into trouble in a two-run fourth. The right-hander alternated base runners with outs to have the bags full with two down against Daniel Barrios, but yielded a two-run single to give up the lead.

Tampa added an insurance run in the fifth on Dom Thompson-Williams' solo home run to right to put Florida behind by two.

LET THE WATER FLOW: Drew Waters extended his on-base streak to a team-high 18 games with a walk in his final at-bat to lead off the seventh inning on Thursday...The 2017 second-round draft pick is hitting .318 (21-for-66) since the streak began on Aug. 10...Florida's all-time record belongs to Anfernee Seymour, who reached base safely in 19 consecutive games from July 23 - Aug. 15, 2017...Waters is tied Alex Jackson for the second longest streak in team history...Jackson reached in 18 consecutive games from April 7 - 26 during the club's inaugural season.

FIRE FROGS PLAYING IN THE FALL: The 2018 Arizona Fall League rosters were announced on Thursday afternoon, and two current and two former Fire Frogs have been named to the Peoria Javelinas roster...Braxton Davidson and Ray-Patrick Didder will be on the infield for the squad, while Cristian Pache and Isranel Wilson will roam the outfield.

WALKER'S WONDERFUL WEEK: Jeremy Walker was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of Aug. 20-26...The Gardner-Webb product made two starts this past week, allowing just one run over 13 innings of work for an ERA of just 0.69...The 23-year-old struck out 14 batters, with a season-high of nine occurring in the home finale against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) on Sunday afternoon...Walker joins teammates Braxton Davidson and Ian Anderson 2018 Florida players to take home a weekly award. Anderson earned Pitcher of the Week twice this season before being promoted to Double-A Mississippi.

SPOILER ALERT: With the Fire Frogs being eliminated from playoff contention, the team's role through the remaining four games will be to play "spoiler." The final four contests against the Charlotte Stone Crabs could help decide who wins the Florida State League South division, with Charlotte entering the weekend 1.5 games behind the Fort Myers Miracle.

BUILDING THE PIPELINE: MLB Pipeline revealed its updated prospect rankings, and nine Atlanta Braves farmhands cracked the top-100...Of the nine, seven either currenlty played, or have previously played for the Fire Frogs: Kyle Wright (24), Ian Anderson (38), Austin Riley (43), Cristian Pache (57), Luiz Gohara (61), Touki Toussaint (76), and Drew Waters (98).

