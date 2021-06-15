Stockton Ports Tickets for Remainder of Season on Sale Now

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce they will be returning to full capacity as of June 29. Tickets for the remainder of the season are on sale now.

"We are very pleased to announce the return to full capacity at Banner Island Ballpark," said Ports' President Pat Filippone. "We hope fans are just as excited as we are to fill the stands and enjoy Stockton Ports baseball!"

The Ports will be open to full capacity just in time for their Independence Day Celebration on July 3 and 4th presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort. On Sunday the 4th, the Ports will be doing a jersey auction.

The Ports have 42 remaining games in the 2021 season featuring three bobbleheads giveaways, four hat giveaways and daily specials such as Angry Orchard Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Family Sunday Funday. You won't want to miss out on what the Ports have in store for the remainder of the season.

Secure your seats by visiting stocktonports.com or calling the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900.

