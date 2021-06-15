Inland Empire Salvages Split of Series at Visalia with Shutout

June 15, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







Visalia, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino salvaged a split of a six-game series at Visalia with a 6-0 shutout of the Rawhide (9-27) on Sunday. The shutout, Inland Empire's second of the season, gave the final game of the road-set to the Sixers after they took games one and two but fell the next three nights.

Inland Empire (16-19) took advantage of Rawhide starter Liam Norris' lack of command to draw first blood in the first as the southpaw walked Elijah Greene and Jeremy Arocho before surrendering a two-out, two-run single to Jose Bonilla for a 2-0 lead. Norris walked the bases loaded in the third and Bonilla delivered again with a sac fly for a 3-0 advantage. The 66ers added to the lead in the sixth when Edwin Yon crushed a solo homer to left, his first of the season making it a 4-0 Inland Empire lead. Following the homer, Jose Guzman was hit by a pitch, D'Shawn Knowles singled and Greene drilled a RBI single off his former Cal Poly teammate Bobby Ay for a 5-0 lead. The 66ers tacked on another tally in the in the eighth with two outs when Guzman doubled and Knowles drove him home with a single. The Sixers pitching staff held the Rawhide down as Jose Salvador (3.2IP), Emiliker Guzman (2.1IP) and Dakota Donovan (3IP) combined for the Sixers second shutout of the year. Guzman (1-2) was credited with the win while Donovan nabbed his third save. The 66ers other shutout came on 5/13 at Lake Elsinore with Guzman earning a four-inning save in relief of, the since promoted, Brent Killam's five frames.

The 66ers open a home series versus Lake Elsinore on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.