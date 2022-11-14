Stockton Ports Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Stockton Ports have released their promotional schedule for the 2023 season. The slate includes 20 theme nights, 15 giveaways, and 13 firework shows including some of Stockton's staples in hats, replica jerseys, Pink Night, Local Heroes Night, and many more.

Giveaways, theme nights, and fireworks shows will be held every Friday or Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark for the 2023 season.

Promo Highlights (ALL PROMOTIONS SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

The Ports home opener is now scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Modesto Nuts, the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, where fans can enjoy a 2023 magnet schedule and fireworks show after the game. Opening week continues with a clear bag giveaway on Friday, April 7 and concludes on Saturday, April 8 with a reusable water bottle giveaway and fireworks show.

Coming back in 2023 after a hiatus the previous two seasons are Autism Awareness Day (April 23), Star Wars Night (May 4), Mental Health Awareness Night (May 19), and Agricultural Night / Union Night (June 23).

Also new to the promotional schedule this season is Epilepsy Awareness Night (May 6), Sandlot Night (June 1), Teddy Bear Toss (June 24), Fair Night (July 14), Wizard's Night (July 29), and Social Media Night (September 1).

Other theme nights include College Night (April 21), Asparagus Night (April 22), Copa Weekend (May 5-7), Alumni Night / Armed Forces Night (May 20), Teacher Appreciation Night / High School Grad Night (June 2), Beachin' at Banner (June 30), and Christmas in July (July 25).

Stockton staples of Education Days (April 18 & May 16), Little League Nights (April 22 & May 20), Root Beer Float Day (June 4), Pink Night, presented by Dignity Health, (August 19), and Local Heroes Night (September 2) all return for the 2023 season.

5 Biggest Games: Opening Saturday, Giveaway, and Fireworks Show - Saturday, April 8

Independence Celebration, Giveaway, and Fireworks Extravaganza - Monday, July 3

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Scout Night/Scout Patch Giveaway, Bobblehead Giveaway, and Fireworks Show - Saturday, July 15

Faith Night, Bobblehead Giveaway, and Fireworks Show - Saturday, August 12

Local Heroes Night / Hat Giveaway, presented by Humana, and Fireworks Show - Saturday, September 2

