Stockton Ports Promote Sarah Beasley to Director of Business Operations

November 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce the promotion of Sarah Beasley to Director of Business Operations after spending the 2022-2024 season as the team's Business Operations Manager.

Beasley, worked in the marketing departments at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and In-Shape before coming to the Ports as the Marketing Manager then slowly shifted to the Business Operations Manager.

Beasley stated, "I'm extremely grateful to be a part of the Stockton Ports organization. It is a privilege to be able to provide a fun, safe entertainment for Stockton and its surrounding areas. Thank you to the 7th Inning Stretch, GM Jordan Feneck, and AGM Chris zavaglia for providing me this opportunity to grow within the organization. I look forward to the upcoming 2025 season at Banner Island Ballpark and celebrating the ballpark's 20th anniversary."

"Getting to work with Sarah everday is something that I am beyond grateful for. She impacts our organization in such a positive way and is more than deserving of this recognition. I am excited to witness her continued success as a member of our Front Office." said Ports General Manager, Jordan Feneck.

