Stockton Ports Promote Chris Zavaglia to Assistant General Manager

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce the promotion of Chris Zavaglia to become the Assistant General Manager after spending the 2022 and 2023 seasons as the team's Director of Baseball Communications.

Zavaglia, 26, has been with the Ports since April of 2021 when he began his tenure as a seasonal Media and Videoboard Assistant. Following the 2021 season, Zavaglia was promoted to a full-time role as a Ticket Sales and Media Executive. Prior to the 2022 season, Zavaglia was promoted to the team's Director of Baseball Communications where he has excelled for the past two years.

"It's an honor to receive this opportunity," said the newly named Assistant General Manager Chris Zavaglia. "I'm excited to continue to deliver and help the Stockton Ports succeed as much as possible. It's been an amazing three seasons here and I'm looking forward to working with my amazing staff to deliver the best entertainment possible in the San Joaquin Valley."

Prior to joining the Ports Front Office, Zavaglia previously worked with Cal State Maritime Academy as a Sports Information Assistant, starting off as an intern in mid-2018. In June of 2020, he was hired as the media manager for the Independent Baseball Affiliate Vallejo Admirals. He has also previously served as one of the play-by-play voices for the Sacramento State Hornets baseball team, the Vallejo Admirals, and Cal Maritime basketball and soccer.

"7th Inning Stretch is delighted to honor Chris with this very well-deserved promotion to Assistant General Manager of the Stockton Ports today," said Ports General Manager, Jordan Feneck. "Chris has proved day in and day out that he deserves this new role, and I am excited to watch him continue to flourish. He is passionate about our company and wants to see our team succeed, and I am thankful to be working alongside him."

Zavaglia is looking forward to his next step of growth within the company and is looking forward to continuing to succeed in this new role.

"I want to thank the Stockton Ports, Jordan Feneck, Pat Filippone and the entire 7th Inning Stretch ownership for this incredible opportunity," Zavaglia went on to add. "I am thrilled to be a part of the Stockton Ports family and look forward to continue creating exciting memories for our fans at Banner Island Ballpark."

