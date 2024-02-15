Stockton Ports Job Fair - March 3rd

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports, in conjunction with Professional Sports Catering, are excited for the upcoming Stockton Ports Job Fair at Banner Island Ballpark on Sunday March 3rd, 2024 from 10AM-1PM. The Stockton Ports and Professional Sports Catering will be hiring for all positions and candidates that are interested in working for the Ports 2024 season must be present at the Ports Job Fair on March 3rd.

The Stockton Ports and Professional Sports Catering are seeking people to fill a wide variety of roles for the 2024 season of Stockton Ports baseball. Positions include Promo Team, Pressbox, Kids-zone, Concessions, Ushers, Ticket takers, Emcee, and National Anthem auditions.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application prior to the Stockton Ports Job Fair, which can be found on stocktonports.com, however, applications will be available at the Ballpark on the day of the Job Fair if needed. The interview process should take about 15 minutes depending on the amount of candidates we have in attendance.

The Stockton Ports Staff is looking forward to the 2024 season and is excited to meet all potential Gameday Staff!

