Stockton Ports Back Home this Week June 4th- June 9th

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports continue their homestand at Banner Island Ballpark this week starting on Tuesday, June 4th and welcome in the San Jose Giants for a six-game series. This is the first time the two teams have met this season at Banner Island Ballpark. Tickets for this week's homestand are on sale now starting at just $13. Check out what's on the horizon this week at Banner Island Ballpark:

Tuesday, June 4th - 7:05 PM Game Time (6:05 PM Gates Open)

- Copa Tuesday: Every Tuesday the Ports become the Caballos de Stockton, translating to the Stockton Horses. The rebrand is part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversion" celebration, embracing the culture and values of Hispanic/Latino communities!

- Tuesday Taco Special: Enjoy two tacos for $8 or two tacos and a margarita for $15 every Tuesday at Banner Island Ballpark!

Wednesday, June 5th - 7:05 PM Game Time (6:05 PM Gates Open)

- Wine Wednesday: Enjoy $6 Chardonnay, Zinfandel and Cabernet! | Presented By Consumnes River Farms

- Silver Slugger Night: Weekly Wednesday ballgame for our Silver Sluggers! Fans 55 years and wiser can become a Silver Slugger member and receive special benefits, including tickets to all Wednesday Stockton Ports home games and a Silver Sluggers apparel item. | Presented By Pacific Home Care Services

Thursday, June 6th - 7:05 PM Game Time (6:05 PM Gates Open)

- Thirsty Thursday: We're thirsty, you're thirsty, we are all thirsty for $1 cans of Busch Light! Also enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 hot dogs, and an $8 field box ticket!

Friday, June 7th - 7:05 PM Game Time (6:05 PM Gates Open)

- Beer Mile : Did you know 3 laps around Banner Island Ballpark is a mile? Enjoy half off Tall Taco Truck Lagers from 6:05 to 7:30 while walking around the concourse!

- Hat Giveaway: First 1,000 fans will receive the Hat Giveaway.

- Affiliate Food Friday: Get a taste of the competition every Friday at Banner Island Ballpark with Affiliate Food Friday! Join us as we serve up dishes inspired by our opponents, offering a culinary journey through the league. This week features the San Francisco Giants Ghirardelli sundae found at our Sweets Corner! Don't miss out on this delicious twist to game night. Come hungry and leave satisfied!

- Splash 4 Cash: Buy a bag of tennis balls at the Sutter Health Guest Services booth to throw on field post-game for a chance to win Ports promotional items, tickets, and a chance at $200 cash prize! | Presented By Premier Pools & Spas

Saturday, June 8th- 7:05 PM Game Time (5:30 PM Gates Open)

- Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night: Help us Defend the Diamond, with costume contests and special games. It will be a Marvel-ous night at the ballpark.

- Marvel Fantastic 4 Pack: Get ready for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with our Fantastic 4 Pack! For just $40, enjoy 4 field box tickets and immerse yourself in an epic night of superhero action and baseball fun. Don't miss out on this incredible deal!

- Jersey Auction: Fans will be able to bid on their favorite players jersey at our in-stadium jersey auction!

- Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Night: Raise awareness, educate & protect the youth of our community by advocating for heart health and promoting heart screenings for children. | Presented By Living 4 Lil' Shawn Foundation

- Fireworks: Light up your Saturdays with spectacular fireworks at Banner Island Ballpark! Join us after the game for an electrifying display that will leave you in awe. Don't miss the magic!

- Splash 4 Cash, Presented by Premier Pools and Spas: Buy a bag of tennis balls at the Sutter Health Guest Services booth to throw on field post-game for a chance to win Ports promotional items, tickets, and a chance at $200 cash prize thanks to our partners at Premier Pools and Spas!

Sunday, June 9th - 2:09 PM Game Time (1:05 PM Gates Open)

- Kids Club Day: The Ports Kids Club, presented by Valley Children's Healthcare, is a membership for kids aged 12 and under that includes 1 ticket for every Sunday Ports home game, free SJC Dept. of Child Support Services Kids Zone Wristbands, and plenty of other additional benefits. Click to learn more! | Presented By Valley Children's Healthcare

- Family 4 Pack Day: Make Sundays a tradition with the Stockton Ports Family 4 Pack! Every Sunday throughout the season, enjoy four field box tickets and a family-sized popcorn for just $44. It's the ultimate way to bond with your loved ones and create unforgettable memories at the ballpark. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer - Use promo code "FAMILY"

- Family Funday - Bring out the whole family for a day of fun. Kids run the bases after the game! | Presented By Amy L Scriven DDS

- Bark in the Park - Fetch your furry friends and join us for Bark in the Park every Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark! Bring your pup to the field and enjoy the game together in tail-wagging style. Dogs get in for free! We will have water stations around the ballpark as well with puppuccinos! It's a paw-some way to bond with your best friend while cheering on the Stockton Ports.

