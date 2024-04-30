Stockton Ports Back Home this Week April 30- May 5

April 30, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports head back home to Banner Island Ballpark this week starting on Tuesday, April 30th and welcome in the Visalia Rawhide for a six-game series. This is the first time the two teams have met this season. Tickets for this week's homestand are on sale now starting at just $13. Check out what's on the horizon this week at Banner Island Ballpark:

Tuesday, April 30th - 7:05 PM Game Time (6:05 PM Gates Open)

- Copa Tuesday: Every Tuesday the Ports become the Caballos de Stockton, translating to the Stockton Horses. The rebrand is part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversion" celebration, embracing the culture and values of Hispanic/Latino communities!

- Tuesday Taco Special: Enjoy two tacos for $8 or two tacos and a margarita for $15 every Tuesday at Banner Island Ballpark!

Wednesday, May 1st - 7:05 PM Game Time (6:05 PM Gates Open)

- Wine Wednesday: Enjoy $6 Chardonnay, Zinfandel and Cabernet! | Presented By Consumnes River Farms

- Silver Slugger Night: Weekly Wednesday ballgame for our Silver Sluggers! Fans 55 years and wiser can become a Silver Slugger member and receive special benefits, including tickets to all Wednesday Stockton Ports home games and a Silver Sluggers apparel item. | Presented By Pacific Home Care Services

Thursday, May 2nd - 7:05 PM Game Time (6:05 PM Gates Open)

- Thirsty Thursday: We're thirsty, you're thirsty, we are all thirsty for $1 cans of Busch Light! Also enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 hot dogs, and an $8 field box ticket!

Friday, May 3rd - 7:05 PM Game Time (6:05 PM Gates Open)

- Luau Night and BBQ: Get your taste buds ready for a flavor-packed feast at Stockton Ports' Luau Night! Indulge in our Individual BBQ special in the BBQ Bullpen for just $35 on Friday, May 3rd, featuring mouthwatering Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast, savory Pulled Pork, alongside White Rice, Macaroni Salad, Sweet Rolls, and refreshing Soda/Water for 90 minutes. Plus, don't miss out on snagging your free Hawaiian Shirt giveaway, courtesy of The Parks Group. It's a night of islandinspired delights you won't want to miss! Buffet will start at 6:30pm and run until 8pm.

- Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, Presented by The Parks Group: First 1,000 fans will receive the Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway. | Presented By The Parks Group

Saturday, May 4th - 7:05 PM Game Time (5:30 PM Gates Open)

- Star Wars Night: May the Force be with us all as we embark on a galactic journey filled with adventure, fandom, and unforgettable memories!

- Star Wars Night Theme Package: May the force be with you! Experience the ultimate Star Wars Night at Stockton Ports with our special theme package for $30! Includes ticket, lightsaber, pre-game photo shoot with the 501st Legion, and food voucher. Plus, enjoy a $10.50 ticket offer for parents/friends/family who want to be part of the little Jedi's experience. Don't miss this galactic adventure!

- Fireworks: Light up your Saturdays with spectacular fireworks at Banner Island Ballpark! Join us after the game for an electrifying display that will leave you in awe. Don't miss the magic!

- Splash 4 Cash, Presented by Premier Pools and Spas: Buy a bag of tennis balls at the Sutter Health Guest Services booth to throw on field post-game for a chance to win Ports promotional items, tickets, and a chance at $200 cash prize thanks to our partners at Premier Pools and Spas!

Sunday, May 5th

- 2:09 PM Game Time (1:05 PM Gates Open)

- Kids Club Day: The Ports Kids Club, presented by Valley Children's Healthcare, is a membership for kids aged 12 and under that includes 1 ticket for every Sunday Ports home game, free SJC Dept. of Child Support Services Kids Zone Wristbands, and plenty of other additional benefits. Click to learn more! | Presented By Valley Children's Healthcare

- Family 4 Pack Day: Make Sundays a tradition with the Stockton Ports Family 4 Pack! Every Sunday throughout the season, enjoy four field box tickets and a family-sized popcorn for just $44. It's the ultimate way to bond with your loved ones and create unforgettable memories at the ballpark. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer - Use promo code "FAMILY"

- Cinco De Mayo Individual BBQ: Get ready to fiesta! Join us for our Cinco De Mayo Individual BBQ featuring mouthwatering Breakfast Nachos with chorizo, scrambled eggs, cheese, salsa, guac, plus sides of rice and beans, and unlimited soda/water - all for just $35. Don't miss this flavorful celebration at the Stockton Ports!

- Family Funday - Bring out the whole family for a day of fun. Kids run the bases after the game! | Presented By Amy L Scriven DDS

- Canned Food Sunday - Join us for Canned Food Sunday and help make a difference in our community! Bring in a canned food donation and receive a $8 field box ticket at the box office to enjoy the game. Let's team up to fight hunger and support those in need while cheering on the Stockton Ports. Together, we can make a meaningful impact!

- Bark in the Park - Fetch your furry friends and join us for Bark in the Park every Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark! Bring your pup to the field and enjoy the game together in tail-wagging style. Dogs get in for free! We will have water stations around the ballpark as well with puppuccinos! It's a paw-some way to bond with your best friend while cheering on the Stockton Ports.

Single Game Tickets, group outings, mini plans, and hospitality bookings are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, head to stocktonports.com, call the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900, or email info@stocktonports.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 30, 2024

Stockton Ports Back Home this Week April 30- May 5 - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.