Stockton Ports Announce Front Office Staff Additions

STOCKTON,Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce two new additions to the front office staff: Community Relations Manager Lily Turner and Director of Ticket Sales Richard Haifley.

Lily joins us from Memphis, TN where she was previously a site director for the YMCA. She graduated from The University of Tennessee in 2019 with a bachelor's in Business Administration. Her past experience includes working with the University of Tennessee Athletic Department in Football Recruiting and the Tennessee Fund, which is the season ticket and donor support arm of athletics while a student at The University of Tennessee.

"I'm thrilled to get Lilly engaged in the Stockton community," said General Manager Kieran McMahon. "I'm excited for her to get to work in some awesome community initiatives."

"I'm excitedâ¯to be here working with the Ports and connecting with the Stockton community," Turner said. "I appreciate the warm welcome and hospitality I have already experienced in Stockton."

Richard comes to us from Salt Lake City where he worked 5 seasons as Group Sales Manager for the Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz G-League Affiliate), and the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels Triple A Affiliate). A native Texan, and a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, Richard also served as Public Address Announcer for University of Utah, Salt Lake Community College, and the Salt Lake City Stars.

"Richard brings a wealth of knowledge in the industry," McMahon went on to say. "I am looking forward to the exciting things he can bring to Banner Island in 2022."

"Ports baseball has a rich history and an amazing fan base," said Haifley. "I'm excited to continue to build on this organization's success."

Fans are welcome to stop by the offices Monday-Friday from 9 am-5:30 pm to welcome the newest team members.

The Ports' 2022 home opener is on Tuesday, April 12th against the Modesto Nuts.

For information about season tickets, group outings, or luxury suites, please contact the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900 or visit www.stocktonports.com.

