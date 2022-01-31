Stockton Ports Announce 2022 Promotional Highlights

STOCKTON,Calif.- The Stockton Ports are eager to announce the release of the 2022 promotional schedule, highlighted by hat giveaways, the return of daily specials, and capped off with exciting new theme nights and much more.

Opening night for the Ports will be Tuesday, April 12 where they will take on the Modesto Nuts with first pitch set for 7:05 pm featured by a Ports magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. The Ports opening week, presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, will be highlighted along with a Ports blanket for the first 1,000 fans on Friday, April 15, Fireworks on Saturday, April 16, and Ports sunglasses for the first 500 fans on Sunday, April 17.

"Baseball at Banner Island Ballpark is going to be special in 2022," said Ports General Manager Kieran McMahon. "I am thrilled at the creativity the staff had this off-season in planning out the quirky events that make minor league baseball so fun and memorable."

Throughout the course of the 2022 season, the Ports will have giveaways scattered across the board. Fans will want to make sure their calendars are marked from Thursday-Sunday when the Ports are home as Stockton will have six hat giveaways on Thursdays, a designated theme night on Friday's or Saturday's, firework show every Saturday night and finally ending the weekend with our Family Funday's on Sunday.

"Saturdays are going to be a blast this year, with fireworks on every single home Saturday this summer," McMahon went on to add. "We are still going to be adding in more specifications around some of the giveaways in the next few weeks, but I am pumped to give our fan's a look at what Stockton has in store for 2022."

The Ports have eight of the biggest games planned for this season which fans will not want to miss with the 8-game mini-plan featuring all of the major promotional nights this year. Those dates include Opening Night April 12 with a magnet schedule giveaway, April 30 Asparagus Night, May 21 Alumni Night, June 11 Beachin at Banner, June 25 Caballos Weekend, July 3rd For Immediate Release January 31, 2022

Independence Weekend, July 16 Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night, and topped off with with Pink Night August 6th.

Familiar daily specials return for the 2022 season. The Ports will bring back Wine Wednesday where select red and white wines are $5 and Thirsty Thursday where select beer is a $1.

Ticket plans and group outings are available now for the 2022 season. To place your deposit or for more information, please visit stocktonports.com or call the Ports' front office at 209-644- 1900.

