Stockton Ports Announce 2022 Job Fair February 26

STOCKTON, Calif. -The Stockton Ports, in conjunction with Professional Sports Catering, are excited to announce the upcoming Ports Job Fair at Banner Island Ballpark on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 9 AM - 12 PM. The Ports and Professional Sports Catering will be hiring for all positions and candidates that are interested in working for the Ports this season are highly encouraged to show up for the Ports Job Fair on Feb. 26.

The Stockton Ports and Professional Sports Catering are seeking people to fill a wide variety of roles for the 2022 season of Ports baseball. Positions include Box Office, Team Store, Press Box, Kids Zone, Food Service jobs, andmore that can be located in the Ports 2022 Job Fair application.

Open tryouts for Public Address, Master of Ceremonies, and National Anthem will be held on Saturday, March 5. Details of the event will be issued at a later time.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application prior to the Job Fair, which can be found, however, applications will be available at Banner Island Ballpark on the day of the Job Fair. The interview process should take less than 30 minutes and candidates should refrain from returning their application to Banner Island Ballpark prior to February 26.

As a member of the Ports staff, gameday employees will receive the following additional benefits:

Two complimentary Ports Tickets per month

Ports Merchandise Employee Discount

Ports End of the Season Staff Party

The ideal candidate must be trustworthy, outgoing, reliable, and enthusiastic. All applicants must be 16 years of age or older by April 8 in order to work for the Ports or Professional Sports Catering.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to [email protected] or call 209-644-1900.

The Ports encourage all candidates to show up to the Ports Job Fair on February 26 to be part of Ports game day crew!

