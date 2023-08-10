Stockton Pitching Struggles in Loss

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Stockton Ports 20-2 on Wednesday night.

It was a rough start for Eduardo Rivera, who surrendered five runs in only two innings of work. The scoring for the Nuts started when Josh Hood singled on a line drive to right field that scored Brock Rodden, giving the Nuts a 1-0 lead. Lazaro Montez then tripled to left field, scoring Hood. Luis Suisbel scored Montez on a single before the first was over and the Ports found themselves in an early hole which they could never recover.

Suisbel had a big night, hitting two two-run homers, first in the fourth inning and then again in the sixth, finishing the night with 5 RBIs and 4 runs scored. In total, the Nuts hit four home runs on the night.

One bright spot for the Ports was Will Simpson, who scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth to give Stockton their first run and went 2-4 from the plate. Jonah Cox also scored on a fielding error in the bottom of the fifth inning but that was all the offense the Ports would produce on the night.

Stockton will try to bounce back tomorrow in game three of the six game series against Modesto. Right hander Luis Carrasco is scheduled to take the hill for the Ports against the Nuts Marcelo Perez. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

