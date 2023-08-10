Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at San Jose

The Grizzlies and Giants continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from Excite Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Connor Staine and Giants RHP Mauricio Estrella are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

WEDNESDAY WOES: The Fresno Grizzlies (63-41, 27-11) were tripped up by the San Jose Giants (58-46, 18-20) 2-0 Wednesday afternoon from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies dropped to a Minor League-best 27-11 in the second half, 30-12 in their last 42 games and 40-15 in their last 55 contests. Fresno has now suffered three-straight losses, their longest since the team lost four in a row from May 29-June 2 at San Jose. The Grizzlies are 7-3 over their last 10 games against the Giants. Fresno fell to 10-6 in two-run contests and have played 50 of their 104 games within one or two runs (48%).

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Fresno Grizzlies and San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Excite Ballpark. This is the last of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the final set in San Jose. Last season, the Grizzlies won 17 of the 30 meetings between the clubs and swept the Giants in the Divisional Series 2-0. Overall, Fresno is 45-38 (12-11 in 2023) in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs against San Jose since the Grizzlies joined the California League in 2021.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants have a few names on their coaching staff that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played for the Grizzlies from 2009-14, appearing in 144 games. Runzler pitched in the majors for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-12, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he logged a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA over 76.1 innings. Another staff member fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. The Giants selected Ishikawa in the 21st round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa played eight MLB seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-10, 2014-15), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa wore a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. The final coach fans may remember is Giants Fundamental Coach Ydwin Villegas. The always smiling infielder played for the Grizzlies from 2011-14, appearing in 95 games. Villegas batted .208 and had a .962 fielding percentage.

STAINE STYMIES QUAKES IN LAST START: Grizzlies righty Connor Staine (8-4) earned the win Thursday night (August 3) after five scoreless innings of work. Staine permitted a pair of hits and one hit-by-pitch while tying his career-high with seven strikeouts. He allowed both of his hits in the fourth with one out. Staine has now received a winning decision in five straight starts and six of his last seven outings.

STAINE STARTS: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Connor Staine. The 22-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #27 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to be an intriguing pitcher. You can read more about the UCF product on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 63 of the Media Guide.

FRANZEN FRAZZLES RANCHO CUCAMONGA: Grizzlies southpaw Caleb Franzen tied his career-high with six remarkable innings of work Friday night (August 4). Franzen allowed his lone run and all three hits to leadoff hitter Wilman Diaz. He did not issue a walk and punched out eight, one shy of his professional-best.

BULLDOG RUNS AROUND THE BASES: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. had the biggest hit Tuesday night (August 8 at San Jose), a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the second frame. It was Andrews Jr.'s 10th clout of the year and Fresno's first inside-the-park wallop of 2023. The last Grizzlies inside-the-park round tripper came off the bat of Warming Bernabel on April 29 at Stockton in the third inning.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 10 bases this season, one in 10 different games. Fresno is 10-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all 10 games ending within five runs. Four of those 10 games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 21 saves this season, putting him fifth all-time (passing Marc Kroon, 2011) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos are Jeff Darwin (1998) and Manny Aybar (2002), who are tied for third with 24 saves.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 30 games this season, spanning 36 innings. In that stretch, he has issued three walks while striking out 49. Skipper has gone 16 straight outings (17.2 frames) without recording a walk (June 7 vs. Lake Elsinore).

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (204 runs of 585 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 50 of the Grizzlies 104 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (48%). Fresno is 21-13 (16-6 at home) in one-run games and 10-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 31-19 in those games with a 22-8 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 20-8 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-2 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 20 minutes).

SERIOUS ABOUT SERIES: The Grizzlies have not lost a series since May 29-June 4 at San Jose. Fresno has won eight series and tied one series in that stretch (nine series overall).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-7), Red (25-13), Black & Gold (5-7), Gray (14-10), Fresno Tacos (1-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (5-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 11, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 7:00 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-3, 4.45) vs. San Jose RHP Manuel Mercedes (2-5, 3.61)

AUGUST 12, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 6:00 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (5-1, 3.99) vs. San Jose RHP Dylan Cumming (4-2, 2.95)

AUGUST 13, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 5:00 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jake Madden (2-7, 5.83) vs. San Jose LHP Nomar Medina (4-5, 5.15)

AUGUST 15, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-4, 4.81) vs. Modesto TBD

Transactions:

8/8: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/8: INF Parker Kelly: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/8: LHP Mason Albright: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/1: RHP Jake Madden: Assigned to Fresno following trade with LAA

8/1: LHP Mason Albright: Assigned to Fresno following trade with LAA

8/1: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

