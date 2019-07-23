Stockton No-Hits Rancho on Monday

Stockton, CA - On Monday night, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes were no-hit by the Stockton Ports, losing by a final score of 11-0.

In game three of the series, the Ports salvaged a win in historic fashion via the three arms of Bryce Conley, Eric Mariñez and Jake Bray.

Conley (3-0), earning the win, worked through the first two-thirds of the combined no-hitter. Despite walking four batters, the right-hander struck out six through six scoreless and hitless frames.

Mariñez blazed through the next two innings, tacking on an impressive five strikeouts. His domination of the Rancho lineup gave way for the next man to etch the night into the history books.

Bray did exactly that in the ninth, getting Donovan Casey to pop out in foul territory to the first baseman, Alfonso Rivas, and commence the celebration.

It was the fourth time in Quakes history that they have been no-hit by an opponent. The last time Rancho was on the brunt end of a no-no came in the 2014 season, at the hands of the former High Desert Mavericks.

As for the Stockton offense, Trace Loehr led the charge with a 4-for-4 night at the plate, including an RBI single in the third and a three-run homer in the fifth.

The Quakes will look to wake up their bats on Tuesday night as they welcome incoming Inland Empire.

LHP John Rooney (0-1) makes his second career start for Rancho, while RHP Christopher Molina (0-2) gets the nod for the Sixers.

The Quakes have completed this current six-game trip, and they are returning to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, as they open a six-game home stand against Inland and Stockton, respectively. Tuesday night is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can receive a free Club Seat Ticket when they bring ten CRV-eligible bottles or cans to the ticket office. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com or by phone at 909-481-5000... Go Quakes!

