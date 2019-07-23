66ers Fall in Extra-Inning Series Finale to Modesto

July 23, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell 6-4 in ten innings to the Modesto Nuts on Monday at San Manuel Stadium. Inland Empire got a game-tying three-run homer to center from Gareth Morgan in the seventh inning but went 0-16 with runners in scoring position otherwise as Modesto (45-57, 15-17) salvaged one game of the three-game set and finished their 2019 visits to San Bernardino with a 1-5 record.

Inland Empire (37-64, 11-21) took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI groundout form Mike Stefanic against Modesto starter Austin Hutchison. That was the only runner Hutchison allowed to score in five frames. Sixers starter Travis Herrin wriggled out of trouble in the first but could not in the as the Nuts scored four runs on two-run singles from Kevin Santa and Keegan McGovern. The Sixers walked four batters in the frame and seven in the 3.1 innings of the game. Simon Mathews settled the game down for Inland Empire with 4.1 innings of scoreless ball fanning five while Jorge Tavarez tossed three no-hit innings allowing just a walk with three Ks. In the seventh with runners on the corners and down in the count two strikes, Morgan lifted his game-tying homer (19th) to center. It was his second hit of the game and his 18th homer in 37 games with the Sixers. The game remained 4-4 until the tenth when the Nuts scored a pair of unearned runs against IE righty Austin Warren (2-7). Nick Duron (2-1) earned the win with two perfect innings while Matt Willrodt closed the door for his first save with a clean ninth for Modesto.

The 66ers open a series at Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

