Stock Fans Eight But Blue Crabs Rally Late

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 7-3 in seven innings on Friday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the first inning when Boog Powell singled and later scored on a wild pitch by Blue Crabs starter Tony Dibrell. A sacrifice fly to right off the bat of Powell in the second made it 2-0 Long Island. It stayed that way until the sixth when Southern Maryland tied the game at two on Alex Crosby's single to right and Isaias Quiroz's sac fly to left off Ducks starter Robert Stock.

A five-run seventh inning, highlighted by K.C. Hobson's three-run home run to right and Quiroz's two-run homer to left, put the Blue Crabs on top 7-2. Joe DeCarlo's solo homer to left in the bottom of the seventh rounded out the scoring.

Ducks starter Robert Stock did not factor into the decision but tossed five and two-thirds innings of two-run ball (one earned) allowing eight hits while striking out eight. Dibrell (2-3) earned the win, pitching six innings of two-run ball, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out five. Al Alburquerque (4-1) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits and a walk in the seventh.

