Revs Close Homestand with Big Victory Over Barnstormers

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution picked up a big victory on Thursday night, knocking off the Lancaster Barnstormers 9-6 to salvage their series finale at WellSpan Park. The Revs pull back into a tie for first place with the win and now head out on a nine-game road trip.

York got started early with an immediate four-spot in the bottom of the first against Lancaster starter Nile Ball. Drew Mendoza ripped an RBI single into right to open the scoring, and Nellie Rodriguez cracked an opposite field three-run home run to the picnic area in right for his second in as many nights, 18th of the season, and 69th all-time in a Revs uniform, handing York a big 4-0 lead.

Lancaster struck for a four-run frame of their own in the third inning, loading the bases on a single and a pair of walks before getting a bases-clearing double off the center field fence by Andretty Cordero, which was followed by an Ariel Sandoval RBI single to tie the game at 4-4.

The Revs immediately had a big answer, scoring three in the bottom of the third inning to go right back in front. Jacob Rhinesmith stayed hot and ripped an RBI single to right with the bases loaded, making Lancaster pay after intentionally walking Rodriguez to face him. Richard Urena lined out hard for the second out, but Jhon Nunez roped a two-run single to right field. Nunez was thrown out rounding first base to end the inning, but both runs counted as the Revs led 7-4.

York tacked on runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Alejandro Rivero reached on an error in the bottom of the fourth, preceding singles by Trent Giambrone and Tomo Otosaka (nine-game hitting streak). That loaded the bases with none out for Troy Stokes Jr. who bounced to shortstop but beat out the attempted double play, bringing Rivero home on his 72nd RBI of the year.

Urena lifted a leadoff home run to left center field in the bottom of the fifth, growing the lead to 9-4.

That was more than enough for starter Pedro Vasquez (6-1) who earned the win with five innings of four-run ball as the only damage came against him in the third.

Nick Parker was tagged for a pair of runs in his inning and a third as Lancaster inched closer on a Trace Loehr RBI single and Wilson Garcia's sac fly, but Nelvin Correa entered and escaped further trouble in the seventh with a line drive double play, and used another double play ball as part of a scoreless eighth out of the bullpen for the Revs who turned a season-high four double plays on the night.

J.P. Woodward fired a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fifth save as the Revs closed out the 9-6 win.

The Revs jump half a game ahead of Lancaster in the second half standings with the win, now at 17-11 (54-37 overall) while pulling even with Southern Maryland for first place. The Revs lead the War of the Roses series 10-5 with six meetings to play.

York's road trip begins on Friday night in Lexington as RHP Andrew Cabezas (1-1, 4.24) squares off with Counter Clocks lefty Mike Kickham (1-5, 9.92) at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

