Stingrays Single Game Tickets on Sale August 23

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that single game tickets for all home games during the 2019-20 season will go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. Fans may purchase individual tickets at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office or online via Ticketmaster.

The home schedule kicks off on October 19 against Orlando with Pack The House Night at 6:05 p.m. More details and information regarding the team's home opener will be announced soon.

Other highly anticipated games on the calendar include Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 16, the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 14, Wizard Night on Dec. 28, Marvel Super Hero Night on Jan. 4, Pucks and Paws Night on Jan. 11, Military Appreciation Night on Jan. 18, Nickelodeon Night on Feb. 1, DC Comics Night on Feb. 15, Star Wars Night on Feb. 22, Pink In The Rink Night on Mar. 21, and First Responders Night on Mar. 28.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

