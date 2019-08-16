Oilers Re-Sign Rookie Teets for 2019-20 Season

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman John Teets.

Teets, 25, returns to Tulsa after making his professional debut with the team at the end of the regular season. Teets was the only late-season rookie addition to make the Mountain Division Champion playoff roster.

Teets appeared in three regular season games and six postseason contests for the Oilers, scoring his first professional goal in the regular season finale against Wichita on April 7th.

Before turning pro, the 6'3 205 lbs. defenseman spent four seasons with the University of Alabama-Huntsville Chargers, tallying 20 points (4G, 16A) in 105 collegiate contests.

"It's good to have John Teets back," coach Rob Murray said "He's a big, strong defenseman that performed well straight out of school. It's beneficial for guys to get that time right out of college, so you have a gauge of what it takes to make it at this level. Obviously he had what it took and made the playoff roster as well"

The Fairbanks, AK native split his junior career between the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the AJHL and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the NAHL. Teets posted 27 points (11G, 16A) in 108 games for Fort McMurray before registering 20 points (3G, 17A) in 60 games in his home state of Alaska.

