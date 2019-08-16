Forward Spencer Watson Agrees to Terms with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have signed forward Spencer Watson for the 2019-20 season.

Watson, 23, returns to Indy after playing the final three games of the 2018-19 season in a Fuel uniform. The native of London, Ontario tallied 23 goals and 27 assists in 62 games split between the Ontario Reign, Manchester Monarchs, Rockford IceHogs and Indy Fuel. Watson started the 2018-19 season as a member of the Los Angeles Kings organization and splitting time with Ontario and Manchester before he was to the Chicago Blackhawks in late February.

A seventh-round draft pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (209th overall), Watson has 98 ECHL games under his belt split between the Manchester Monarchs and Indy Fuel, earning 47 goals and 45 assists. In 23 AHL contests with the Ontario Reign and Rockford IceHogs, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward tallied two goals and three assists. Prior to turning pro, Watson played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League splitting time with the Kingston Frontenacs and the Mississauga Steelheads.

With the signing of Watson, the Fuel have six forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

