Stingers Announce Full Promotional Calendar

The 2023 Stingers promotional schedule has something for everyone! The Stingers are excited to have daily promotions, giveaways, and game day themes at the Hive! See below for the complete 2023 promotional schedule!

May

Wednesday, May 31 - Home Opener Presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group with Post-Game Fireworks.

June

Tuesday, June 6 - Stingers Baseball Cap Night presented by Heritage Bank and Pioneer Heritage Insurance. (First 300 fans)

Wednesday, June 7 - Hawaiian Night.

Thursday, June 8 - Summer St. Patty's Night. Everything tonight will be green.

Monday, June 12 - Dunder Mifflin Night.

Thursday, June 15 - Miles for Mentors Night presented by Kandi Dental, Southwest Initative Foundation and Bernick's. Pre-game kid's fun run. What takes longer...A baseball game or marathon as youth compete to finish before the game is over.

Friday, June 16 - Bluejay Nation Night presented by the Central Minnesota Community School.

Saturday, June 17 - Former Stingers pitcher Varland Jersey Night, fans pick either Minnesota Twin Louie Varland or Milwaukee Brewer Gus presented by Cash Wise Foods. (1st 200 kids)

Sunday, June 18 - Father's Day (1st 250 fans 21+) receive a Green Mill Gift Card. Play "catch" with dad on the field before the game at 4 pm.

Friday, June 23 - Willmar Fests Night. Habitat for Humanity Night presented by Remodeling Solutions.

Monday, June 26 - Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunburg Marching Band Night presented by Bernick's.

Tuesday, June 27 - Renville County West Jaguar Night presented by Bernick's.

Wednesday, June 28 - '90s Night Featuring Hit Sitcoms from the Era.

Thursday, June 29 - Barry T-shirt Giveaway Night presented by Project Turnabout (1st 150 kids).

July

Thursday, July 6 - Find Bigfoot at the Ballpark Night.

Friday, July 7 - Youth Baseball and Softball Night presented by Burlington Northern Santa-Fe Railway.

Monday, July 10 - Community All-Stars presented by Coordinated Business Systems.

Wednesday, July 12 - Sold Out. Kandiyohi Power Cooperative Night

Thursday, July 13 (1:05) - Kids Day Game presented by United Way of Willmar Area Community Foundation.

Thursday, July 13 (7:05) - T-Shirt Night presented by Rambow. (1st 250 adults)

Friday, July 14 - '80s night.

Saturday, July 15 - Christmas in July. Post-Game Fireworks.

Sunday, July 16 - Faith and Family Night presented by Living Word.

Tuesday, July 18 - Barry Tractor Bobblehead presented by Kandiyohi County Corn and Soybean Growers Association. (1st 250 fans)

Wednesday, July 19 - Gift Card Night presented by Ruff's. (1st 250 fans 21+)

Saturday, July 22 - Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Donnelly Truck Service.

Sunday, July 23 - Classic Car Show Night presented by Country Stop and A&W-New London. Car show and live music starts at 2:30 p.m. Vendor market begins at 4 p.m.

Monday, July 24 - Kids' Nickeoldeon Night and get in FREE presented by the Green Mill.

Saturday, July 29 - CentraCare Night with Post-Game Fireworks.

Sunday, July 30 - Community Christian School Night presented by Woody's Trucking.

August

Monday, August 7 - Team Trading Card Set Night presented by Speedy Print of Willmar.

Tuesday, August 8 - Former Stingers infielder and Twins top prospect Brooks Lee Bobblehead Night presented by Schweiters Chevrolet of Willmar.

Wednesday, August 9 - 2023 Team Poster Night presented by Speedy Print of Willmar.

Thursday, August 10 - National S'mores and Fan Appreciation Night With Post-Game Fireworks.

Promotions for Days of the Week

Monday: All fans will have the opportunity to win great offers from Mainstream Boutique, Willmar's number one boutique.

Thursday: All fans will receive a coupon featuring a great offer from the Green Mill or Ruff's Wings and Sports Bar every Thursday night home game.

Friday: Can-for-a-can Fridays presented by Bernick's benefitting the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. All fans 21 years of age or older that bring a canned food item to the ballpark will receive a FREE can of Miller Lite

Saturday: All fans will have an opportunity to play "baseball bingo" to win Kwik Trip Gift Cards

Sunday: Guaranteed Win Sunday's presented by Country Stop and A&W. No matter what happens on the field, all fans WIN with a free Root Beer Float coupon from A&W in New London.

2023 Stingers Schedule

The Stingers begin their 14th season presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group on May 31st against the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 p.m. at Bill Taunton Stadium. Season tickets, packages, and group tickets are currently available at willmarstingers.com or by calling the ticket office at (320) 222-2010.

