First Round of Promotions Set
April 14, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks 2023 promotional schedule is here! The schedule is loaded with giveaways, theme nights, appearances, and more for all 36 home games at Moonlight Graham Field. Season 11, presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC), gets underway on Friday, June 2nd. Here is a look at our first round of promotions:
Giveaways
June 2nd: T-Shirt Giveaway #1 (500 available, 13+)
June 2nd: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (1,000 available) presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC)
June 3rd: Gill Toothbrush Holder Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented by Moonlight Graham
June 11th: Griffin Doersching Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented by Gordon Food Service
June 15th: Pint Glass Giveaway (500 available, 21+) presented by Broken Bat Brewing Company
June 23rd: Gilly Wonka Golden Ticket Giveaway (1,000 available) presented by Robert Haack Diamonds
June 24th: Matt Menzl Talking Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC)
July 9th: Gill Sugar Skull Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented Robert Haack Diamonds
July 11th: Team Trading Cards Set Giveaway (1,000 available) presented by Kohler Credit Union
July 19th: Team Poster Giveaway (500 available)
July 22nd: Gill Catcher Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented by Tim Rennicke, CFP - Thrivent
July 27th: Logo Baseball Giveaway (500 available) presented by Kohler Credit Union
July 29th: Chinooks Helicopter Hat Giveaway (500 available)
July 30th: Chopper Mascot Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented by Horicon Bank
August 12th: T-Shirt #2 Giveaway (500 available)
Theme Nights
June 3rd: Moonlight Graham Night presented by Moonlight Graham
Free Game Ticket for Dental Professionals
June 4th: Princess & Superhero Night presented by Marcus Theatres
June 11th: Gill's Birthday Party
June 12th: Teacher's Appreciation Night & Gill's Reading Challenge Night
Free Game Ticket for Educators
June 13th: Youth Baseball & Softball Night
Free Game Ticket for Youth Players
June 21st: Kids & Senior Day
June 22nd: Health Care Workers Appreciation presented by Aurora Health Care
Free Game Ticket for Moonlight Graham Field
June 23rd: Pajama Night ft. Elemental presented by Moonlight Graham
June 24th: Class of 2023 Night
Free Game Ticket for 2023 Graduates
July 2nd: First Responders Day ft. Paw Patrol presented by Foley & Lardner Law Firm
Free Game Ticket for First Responders
July 6th: Indiana Jones Night presented by Marcus Theatres
July 7th: Pro Wrestling Night
July 9th: Trick or Treat Day
July 18th: Milwaukee Admirals Night presented by the Milwaukee Admirals
July 19th: Jr. Chinooks Night
July 21st: Christmas in July ft. Santa
Chinooks Holiday Toy Drive
July 27th: Team Autograph Night presented by Kohler Credit Union
July 29th & July 30th: Military & Veterans Appreciation Weekend
Free Game Ticket for Military & Veterans
August 2nd: Bark in the Park
August 3rd: Ladies of Summer
Women's Drive benefitting the Milwaukee Women's Center
August 7th: Aloha Night
Special Game Day Events
July 1st: Post-Game Fireworks
July 22nd: Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer Night presented by and benefitting the Aurora Health Care Foundation
Pre-Game Cancer Walk
July 29th & 30th: Chinooks Helicopter Jersey Auction presented by Turnhall Financial Group
Benefitting Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee
August 4th: Fan Appreciation Night
August 12th: Chinooks Win, You Win
2024 Home Game Ticket Voucher if Chinooks Win (All Fans)
Additional promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. Season tickets, mini game packages, group tickets are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets go on sale Monday, May 1st.
