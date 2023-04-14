First Round of Promotions Set

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks 2023 promotional schedule is here! The schedule is loaded with giveaways, theme nights, appearances, and more for all 36 home games at Moonlight Graham Field. Season 11, presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC), gets underway on Friday, June 2nd. Here is a look at our first round of promotions:

Giveaways

June 2nd: T-Shirt Giveaway #1 (500 available, 13+)

June 2nd: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (1,000 available) presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC)

June 3rd: Gill Toothbrush Holder Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented by Moonlight Graham

June 11th: Griffin Doersching Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented by Gordon Food Service

June 15th: Pint Glass Giveaway (500 available, 21+) presented by Broken Bat Brewing Company

June 23rd: Gilly Wonka Golden Ticket Giveaway (1,000 available) presented by Robert Haack Diamonds

June 24th: Matt Menzl Talking Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC)

July 9th: Gill Sugar Skull Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented Robert Haack Diamonds

July 11th: Team Trading Cards Set Giveaway (1,000 available) presented by Kohler Credit Union

July 19th: Team Poster Giveaway (500 available)

July 22nd: Gill Catcher Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented by Tim Rennicke, CFP - Thrivent

July 27th: Logo Baseball Giveaway (500 available) presented by Kohler Credit Union

July 29th: Chinooks Helicopter Hat Giveaway (500 available)

July 30th: Chopper Mascot Bobblehead (1,000 available) presented by Horicon Bank

August 12th: T-Shirt #2 Giveaway (500 available)

Theme Nights

June 3rd: Moonlight Graham Night presented by Moonlight Graham

Free Game Ticket for Dental Professionals

June 4th: Princess & Superhero Night presented by Marcus Theatres

June 11th: Gill's Birthday Party

June 12th: Teacher's Appreciation Night & Gill's Reading Challenge Night

Free Game Ticket for Educators

June 13th: Youth Baseball & Softball Night

Free Game Ticket for Youth Players

June 21st: Kids & Senior Day

June 22nd: Health Care Workers Appreciation presented by Aurora Health Care

Free Game Ticket for Moonlight Graham Field

June 23rd: Pajama Night ft. Elemental presented by Moonlight Graham

June 24th: Class of 2023 Night

Free Game Ticket for 2023 Graduates

July 2nd: First Responders Day ft. Paw Patrol presented by Foley & Lardner Law Firm

Free Game Ticket for First Responders

July 6th: Indiana Jones Night presented by Marcus Theatres

July 7th: Pro Wrestling Night

July 9th: Trick or Treat Day

July 18th: Milwaukee Admirals Night presented by the Milwaukee Admirals

July 19th: Jr. Chinooks Night

July 21st: Christmas in July ft. Santa

Chinooks Holiday Toy Drive

July 27th: Team Autograph Night presented by Kohler Credit Union

July 29th & July 30th: Military & Veterans Appreciation Weekend

Free Game Ticket for Military & Veterans

August 2nd: Bark in the Park

August 3rd: Ladies of Summer

Women's Drive benefitting the Milwaukee Women's Center

August 7th: Aloha Night

Special Game Day Events

July 1st: Post-Game Fireworks

July 22nd: Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer Night presented by and benefitting the Aurora Health Care Foundation

Pre-Game Cancer Walk

July 29th & 30th: Chinooks Helicopter Jersey Auction presented by Turnhall Financial Group

Benefitting Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee

August 4th: Fan Appreciation Night

August 12th: Chinooks Win, You Win

2024 Home Game Ticket Voucher if Chinooks Win (All Fans)

Additional promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. Season tickets, mini game packages, group tickets are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets go on sale Monday, May 1st.

