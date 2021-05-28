Stingers Announce Assistant Coaches for 2021 Season

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce new additions to the coaching staff for the 2021 season. Joining Field Manager Al Leyva in the Stingers dugout will be assistant coaches Austin Spainhour (Sacramento City College) and Josh Teichroew (Mount Marty University). The Stingers begin their 12th season of play in the Northwoods League on Monday, May 31 in Bismarck, N.D. to take on the Larks.

Spainhour just finished his fourth season as an assistant with the Sacramento City College, where he worked with the Panthers' hitters and catchers. Austin has a season of Northwoods League experience under his belt after having served as an assistant for the Rochester Honkers in 2020.

"I'm thrilled to be in Willmar this upcoming summer," Spainhour said. "I have enjoyed being part of the Northwoods League, and I am ready to work with our players and help them reach their goals."

Teichroew just concluded his fifth season as Pitching Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D. His summer collegiate coaching experience began in 2018 as pitching coach for the Western Nebraska Pioneers, where he helped guide the organization to a league championship. During the summer of 2020, Teichroew served as pitching coach for the Macon Bacon of the Coastal Plains League.

"I look forward to the new opportunity and challenge of being in the Northwoods League," Teichroew said. "Getting to work with players of this caliber will be a great experience for myself."

"Al, Austin and Josh are great fits for the organization," Stingers General Manager Nick McCallum said. "All three bring a lot to the table and will help make each player better than when they arrived in Willmar."

