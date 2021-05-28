Rafters Team with Central Standard Craft Distillery

In a Witter Field first, Central Standard Craft Distillery co-founders, Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan are bringing a whole new spirit to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters home. On opening day, May 31, Rafter's fans will be able to enjoy for the first time ever a full-service, in-stadium bar.

Named the Central Standard Cocktail Cabin, after the team's newest sponsor, the bar will be located in left field down the third baseline and will be in prime-time foul-ball-catching territory.

"Talk about the best seats in the house. The Central Standard Cocktail Cabin will combine three of Wisconsin's favorite things: Baseball, the cabin and craft cocktails," McQuillan said. "Fans will now be able to choose craft cocktails featuring our Red Cabin Bourbon, North Wisconsin Brandy, Door County Cherry Vodka and traditional Rye Vodka on game days."

The Cocktail Cabin is Hughes and McQuillan's first foray into creating an in-field stadium club for a team at any level. "From a business perspective, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are a growing organization with great leadership behind them," Hughes said. "We're excited to be a part of their growing culture and look forward to working with them to elevate the in-stadium experience for all Rafters fans."

