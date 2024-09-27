Stingers Add to Front Office

September 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers announced today that Keaton Worley has been promoted to the position of Assistant General Manager. Worley previously interned with the Stingers in 2023 before becoming the Director of Operations and Hospitality prior to the 2024 season.

Worley graduated from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 2024 with a degree in Business Management. Worley is originally from Minnetonka, MN, where he played multiple sports including middle linebacker for football powerhouse Minnetonka High School.

"We are thrilled to add Keaton to the Stingers full-time staff," Willmar Stingers General Manager Hunter Rommes said. "His leadership, work ethic and dedication to the overall fan experience for Stingers fans the last two seasons was tremendous and he will make an excellent addition to the staff," added Rommes.

Worley's new role with the team will incorporate a variety of responsibilities including leading the organization's broadcast team, while managing the game day staff and overseeing the team's ticket system.

"I'm really looking forward to my third season with the Stingers," Worley stated. "It has been an absolute blast being a part of the Stingers and this community the past two summers and I can't wait to get to work and help the Stingers continue to provide great entertainment to everyone in the Willmar Lakes Area," added Worley.

The Willmar Stingers will open their 16th season of play in the Northwoods League in 2025. Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available.

For more information on this press release or questions on ticket packages for the upcoming season please call 320-222-2010 or visit WillmarStingers.com.

The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

