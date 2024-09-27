Mankato MoonDogs Welcomes Back Field Manager Danny Kneeland for an Exciting 2025 Season

Mankato, MN - The Mankato MoonDogs are ready to turn up the excitement as they announce the return of Field Manager Danny Kneeland for the 2025 season! With a dazzling record of 96 wins and 73 losses under his belt, Kneeland is poised to lead the MoonDogs into a thrilling summer of baseball, aiming for their first playoff berth during his tenure.

Kneeland's magic touch has not only brought victories but has also woven a rich tapestry of local connections. As an assistant coach at nearby Bethany Lutheran University, he has deepened his commitment to nurturing both local talent, from the likes of MNSU, and players from power schools far and wide, creating a vibrant pipeline of players ready to shine for the MoonDogs. His collaborative spirit has made him a vital part of the Mankato baseball community.

Under his strategic guidance, the team has embraced a culture of camaraderie and development, transforming the clubhouse into a sanctuary for budding athletes. Kneeland's dedication to fostering talent has made him a beloved figure in Mankato, and his return ignites hope for an unforgettable season ahead.

As the MoonDogs gear up for a summer filled with crackling bats and roaring crowds, fans can expect to witness a brand of baseball that embodies the spirit of teamwork and local pride. The anticipation is building for an exhilarating season where every game is a chance to rally behind the team and create lasting memories.

