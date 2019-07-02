Steve Brown Named Can-Am League's Batter of the Month

OTTAWA - Ottawa Champions OF Steve Brown is the Can-Am League's Batter of the Month for the month of June 2019, as selected by PointStreak, the league's official statistician.

In 26 games, Brown hit .351 (33-for-94) with seven doubles, two home runs, 18 RBI and 20 runs scored, earning Batter of the Week honors for the week of June 16-22. The native of Barranquilla, Columbia, had a 14-game hit streak between May 29 and June 14 and 11 multiple-hit games in June.

Currently, the 32-year-old is second among Can-Am League players with a .339 average and is tied for the Champions team lead with eight doubles and 25 runs scored.

Now in his eighth season in the league, previously playing for Quebec in 2012 and Trois-Rivieres from 2013-16, Brown enters this month's action third in league history in career RBI (403), runs scored (404) and doubles (124), fourth in hits (679) and fifth in home runs (83).

Prior to his independent baseball career, Brown spent six seasons in the Houston Astros organization from 2004 to 2009, reaching the High-A level.

