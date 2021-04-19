Steve Bellone Calls on State to Amend Guidelines for Ducks Ballpark

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined health officials and the Long Island Ducks on Monday to request that New York State allow Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks, to operate at 50 percent capacity to start the 2021 season, which is slated to begin May 28.

After reviewing the Ducks extensive safety and reopening plan, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott sent a letter to the New York State Department of Health signaling his support for adjusting some of the prohibitive guidelines. The plan aligns with New York State COVID-19 guidelines that allow for proper social distancing, mandatory use of face coverings, and adequate cleaning and safety enhancements that will protect the public while in an outside venue.

Also voicing their support of the Ducks re-opening plan on Monday were Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Suffolk County Legislator for the 9th Legislative District Sam Gonzalez. Ducks Founder/CEO Frank Boulton and team President/General Manager Michael Pfaff each spoke as well to reiterate the team's request.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

