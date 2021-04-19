Single Game Tickets to Go on Sale for 2021 Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Power baseball is returning to Charleston, and single-game tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale at 10 am Saturday April 24th at Appalachian Power Park and wvpower.com.

Fans are invited to the park to purchase tickets, enjoy FREE hot dogs and refreshments on the concourse from 10 am to 2 pm. Box Seats for the 2021 season will return at just $8 a ticket in advance of game day.

Fireworks will light up the sky every Wednesday and Saturday this season, and fans can bring their pets to the park every Friday (not including opening day) to celebrate Furry Friends Friday! New to the ballpark this season is Family Funday Sunday which features two dollars off all tickets and one-dollar hotdogs.

The full 2021 promotional calendar is set to be released April 23.

"Let the nine-inning carnival begin. We are excited for the return of professional baseball to Appalachian Power Park after a 21 month absence," Power President Chuck Domino said. "The Greater Charleston Community is in for an exciting summer of quality baseball as we embark on a high-energy brand of affordable family entertainment."

The West Virginia Power opens its 16th season at Appalachian Power Park against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, gates open at 5:30 pm for the 7:05 first pitch.

Full season and mini-plan packages are on sale now. For tickets and more information on the 2021 season, please call (304) 344-BATS or visit www.wvpower.com.

