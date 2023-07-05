Stephen Woods Jr.'s Contract Purchased by Fubon Guardians

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of right-handed pitcher Stephen Woods Jr. has been purchased by the Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

"Stephen has done an outstanding job on the mound for us this season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We wish him the best of luck as he continues his career in Taiwan."

Woods Jr. has made 11 starts with the Ducks this season. He is tied for the second-most wins in the Atlantic League, just one behind High Point Rockers pitcher Mickey Jannis, while also ranking fourth in strikeouts (60) and eighth in ERA (3.77). Along with a 7-2 record, the Huntington, N.Y., native has given up just 27 runs (25 earned) in 59.2 innings of work, conceding only three homers and 27 walks. He was named the league's Co-Pitcher of the Month for April/May after compiling a 4-0 record with a 3.03 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 32.2 innings in six starts during that span.

The 28-year-old becomes the fourth member of the 2023 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league. He joins right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy (Cincinnati Reds, May 13), infielder Daniel Murphy (Los Angeles Angels, June 12) and infielder Adeiny Hechavarria (Kansas City Royals, June 16). Woods Jr. has previously pitched in the San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals organizations, reaching as high as Triple-A Omaha in 2022.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

