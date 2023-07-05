Record-Setting Night at Regency Furniture Stadium

(Waldorf) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs celebrated Independence Day in style, welcoming 8,176 members of Crustacean Nation into the gates at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Blue Crabs picked up their win against the High Point Rockers, 4-1. In conjunction with the Blue Crabs 4th of July celebration, The Blue Crabs also welcomed Charles County's "Fun Filled 4th Event" bringing in an additional 3,000 guests on site at Regency Furniture Stadium. Total for the night, the Blue Crabs welcomed over 11,000 people at Regency Furniture Stadium to celebrate the 247th birthday of Lady Liberty! With great assistance from the Charles County Sherriff's office and Charles County Emergency Services, the night was safe and great fun.

Charles County continues year in and year out their wonderful support making the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs a must-see attraction in Minor League Baseball as the crowd for the Blue Crabs was also the best in the Atlantic League amongst the five games played on the Nation's Holiday. The 15-year relationship between Southern Maryland and the Blue Crabs organization continues to grow stronger as the years, and memories, go by.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are getting set for their next matchup with High Point tonight at 6:35 PM; fans can attend by purchasing tickets at SOMDBlueCrabs.com or tuning into the game live on FloSports.

