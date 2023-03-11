Steeves, Thunderbolts Shut Out Macon 3-0

March 11, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Behind a 31-save performance from goaltender Zane Steeves, the Thunderbolts shut down and shut out the Macon Mayhem, 3-0 the final score on Saturday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Thursday, March 16th against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Hayden Hulton opened the scoring at 6:47 of the first period, assisted by Andrew Shewfelt to give Evansville the early 1-0 lead. The lead was extended to 2-0 in the second period, as Alex Cohen scored from Felix Sasser and Aaron Huffnagle at 7:08. In the third period, Evansville capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play at 7:15, as Conner Jean scored from Sasser and Cohen to make it a 3-0 Evansville lead. Zane Steeves saved some of his better saves for the final stretch of regulation, making a goal-line save with about seven minutes remaining to preserve the lead, which became a 31-save shutout, Steeves' 2nd of the season and Evansville's 3rd of the season overall.

Cohen finished with one goal and one assist, while Hulton and Jean each finished with one goal. Sasser finished with two assists, while Steeves finished with 31 saves on 31 shots for his 12th win of the season. The win brings the maximum number of points needed for Evansville to clinch a playoff spot down to just 5 points out of 22 possible. The win also keeps Evansville only 3 points of 4th place, at which a finish in that place or higher would secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs next month. The Thunderbolts and Mayhem do not meet again this season, with Evansville winning the season series 3-1.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale as well. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.