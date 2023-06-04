Steelheads Fall in Overtime 3-2 in Game One of Kelly Cup Finals

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads trail one game to none in the Kelly Cup Finals as Oliver Chau scored at 14:06 of overtime giving the Florida Everblades a 3-2 victory. Game Two is Sunday in Boise at 4:10 p.m.

Dawson Barteaux (1st) got the Steelheads on the board first with a five on three power-play score with 4:22 left in the first period making it 1-0. From the right circle Justin Ducharme fed Jordan Kawaguchi at the top of the left circle. From there Kawaguchi connected with Barteaux at the blueline where the defender fired a shot home in the top left corner.

Cole Moberg (2nd) tied the score at 1-1 at the 7:06 mark of the second period with a shot from the top of point also finding the upper portion of the net.

6:54 into the final period Ryan Dmowski (9th) gave Idaho back the lead. Ty Pelton-Byce worked the puck free from behind the net and slid it to Willie Knierim at the near slide of the goal line. Knierim found Dmowski inside the left circle where he leaned into a shot finding the low far corner. Blake Winiecki (9th) capitalized with a power-play score in front of the net evening the game at 2-2 with just 7:20 to play in regulation.

After a turnover in the high slot John McCarron found a trailing Oliver Chau (7th) in the high slot and a quick release found the top left corner giving Florida the 3-2 overtime victory.

Adam Scheel made 34 saves on 37 shots in the loss while Cam Johnson turned aside 34 of the 36 shots he faced for the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Oliver Chau (FLA)

2) Ryan Dmowski (IDH)

3) Dawson Barteaux (IDH)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-4 on the power-play while Florida was 1-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Toledo 25-23.

- Zach Walker (DNP), Casey Johnson (INJ), Colton Kehler (DNP), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not play for Idaho.

- Justin Ducharme, Ty Pelton-Byce, Willie Knierim, and Jordan Kawaguchi each tallied an assist.

- Ryan Dmowski led all skaters with five shots.

