Everblades Ready for Quick Turnaround into Game Two of Finals

BOISE, Idaho -â¯Less than 24 hours after winning Game One, the Florida Everblades are back in the Idaho Central Arena to duel the Idaho Steelheads in Game Two of the Kelly Cup Finals on Sunday, June 4 at 6:10 EST.

Florida took Game One 3-2 in overtime with Oliver Chau scoring the game winner at 14:06 of the first OT period. John McCarron grabbed an assist, his second of the game, setting up Chau for the winner. The Everblades are now 5-2 in overtime in this playoff run.

Cole Moberg and Blake Winiecki scored Florida's goals in regulation. Winiecki's strike came on the power play which gives the Everblades power play goals in three straight games, the team's longest streak of the playoffs. He now sits tied with Tyler Irvine for the team lead in goals with nine.

Cam Johnson made 34 saves in the win with Florida outshooting Idaho 37-36 in Game One. It was only the third time the Steelheads have been outshot in a game in their run - they have lost all three of those games.

Dawson Barteaux and Ryan Dmowski scored for Idaho, while Adam Scheel made 34 saves in the loss. Idaho is now 4-1 in OT games in the playoffs this year.

The winner of Game One is 24-9 all-time in ECHL Finals history - Florida won Game One 3-2 against the Toledo Walleye on the road last year en route to the Kelly Cup.

Fans can join us at Breakaway Sports inside Hertz Arena for our watch party opening up at 5:10 p.m. No tickets are required to enjoy the fun with other Blades fans as we continue our quest for the Kelly Cup.

