ECHL Transactions - June 4
June 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, June 4, 2023:
Idaho:
Add Casey Johnson, D activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 4, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - June 4 - ECHL
- Everblades Ready for Quick Turnaround into Game Two of Finals - Florida Everblades
- Chau's OT Game-Winner Reels in Steelheads - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Fall in Overtime 3-2 in Game One of Kelly Cup Finals - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.