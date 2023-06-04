ECHL Transactions - June 4

June 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, June 4, 2023:

Idaho:

Add Casey Johnson, D activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

