Steel Drop Consecutive Games as Omaha Sweeps Weekend

RALSTON, NE - After scoring a goal in the game's first minute, the Chicago Steel (4-4-0-0, 8 pts.) surrendered five unanswered goals including four straight by Nicholas Sykora as the Omaha Lancers (2-4-0-0, 4 pts.) surged to their second straight victory over the Steel, a 5-1 win Sunday afternoon at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Ashton Schultz scored his first career goal early in the opening period, the lone Steel goal.

Goaltender Louka Cloutier made 41 saves in his second loss of the season.

After failing to score in the prior day's game, it took all of 40 seconds for Chicago to get on the scoresheet in Sunday's rematch.

Following an offensive zone faceoff win, Owen Tylec kept the zone at the line and found Callum Croskery at the icing line. Croskery dished a pass to a streaking Schultz who tapped the puck in for his first career goal and first point with the Steel.

Chicago had a handful of chances in the remainder of the first, but Schultz's goal was the only scored by the Steel in the two-game weekend.

Croskery and Schultz nearly connected on a similar play with 2:10 left in the first frame but Omaha goaltender Kambryn Hendrickson held good positioning and shrugged away the shot.

Chicago continued to build on its chances when Noah Lapointe found space and skated to the net before releasing a sneaky backhand shot that was stopped by Hendrickson.

The Steel had one more great look in the final seconds of the opening frame when Charlie Pardue received a backdoor feed but couldn't get a clean shot away with the puck bouncing to his stick.

The second period was controlled by Chicago in the early going and the solid pressure almost created a 2-0 lead when Croskery got a great look in the slot but his shot narrowly missed wide.

The second half of the frame saw the ice heavily tilt back towards Omaha as they dominated in shots and chances.

At 13:38 of the period, forward Nicholas Sykora made a great play to pickpocket a Steel defenseman and get a shot away that was denied, but Sykora pounced on the rebound to tie the game at one with his first goal of the season.

The Lancers continued to step on the throttle and shortly after the goal, Sam Sheets snuck behind the Steel defense on a breakaway look that was stopped with the blocker of Cloutier.

It had the look of a one-all tie heading to the third period, but Omaha took a 2-1 lead on a play that was close to an offside, but instead resulted in Sykora's second goal of the game when he wired a snapshot from the slot off a pass from Luke Baker.

Omaha recorded 23 shots on goal in the second period, tying the season-high in allowed shots in a single period by the Steel.

Chicago posted just two shots in the second, the fewest number of shots in a period since January 20, 2023 when the Steel failed to record a shot in the third period against Waterloo.

At 3:28 of the third period, Sykora completed a natural hat trick on a high shot past Cloutier to expand Omaha's lead to 3-1.

Desperate for a response, Lapointe dropped the gloves with Mikhail Katin in an attempt to spark the Steel less than a minute after the Lancers goal.

The fisticuffs seemingly provided another boost to Omaha as Sykora scored his fourth goal of the game two minutes after the altercation.

The Omaha onslaught concluded with a Grant Dillard goal, his second of the season, less than two minutes later to cap off the 5-1 Lancers win.

Omaha swept the weekend series from Chicago in the only two regular season meetings between the two teams. It marks the first time this season the Steel have lost consecutive games.

