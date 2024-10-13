Serving up a Big Sunday

The Waterloo Black Hawks had already played six periods during the weekend, but Reid Morich helped to make the last three memorable in a 6-2 road victory against the Tri-City Storm Sunday at Viaero Center.

Morich scored in each period of the weekend finale for his first United States Hockey League hat trick. Through eight games, his four goals put him halfway to equaling his total from the 2023/24 season. The hat trick is the first by a Black Hawk since Myles Hilman's three goal game versus the Green Bay Gamblers on February 9th.

In net, Daniel Moor made his second USHL start and notched his first win, producing 30 saves.

Waterloo struck for a pair of goals late in the first. With 3:07 remaining in the period, Morich winged a shot toward the net from the outside edge of the right circle. The attempt took a fortuitous bounce off a defender and past a startled Erick Roest. Then on a power play just over two minutes later, Ryan Zaremba was camped in the slot. Brock Schultz's pass out of the left corner found him, and Zaremba hit the top corner with a wrister.

Just 67 seconds into the second, the Hawks struck for another power play goal. Dylan Compton set up a Kaeden Hawkins one-timer. Even though the shot originated from above and outside the right dot, Hawkins was on target.

Tri-City got the next two. Lincoln Hjelm's pass across the slot set up Rhys Wallin just a moment after a power play ended at 6:16. Then with one second left on a Waterloo power play, Nolan Roed, scored shorthanded, triggering a shot himself as he carried the puck in, two-on-one.

Fifty-six seconds later, Waterloo was back in front by two. Morich was along the left wing boards and connected with Matthew Lansing streaking into the zone. Lansing swatted home a momentum changing score.

The Hawks added one more second period goal at 12:56. Zaremba took the puck away deep in the Storm end, feeding a pass across the slot to Morich, who buried his second of the contest.

The score held into the closing minutes of regulation, and Tri-City brought Roest to the bench with just under three minutes left. At 18:11, Jackson Nevers and Sam Huck were able to work the puck up ice to the Tri-City line. Morich received it there, avoiding a defender and hitting the open net with a wrister from the top of the right circle.

After outshooting Tri-City 10-4 in the first period, the Storm had a 28-12 advantage the rest of the way. Sunday was Waterloo's fourth game with multiple power play conversions this season.

The Hawks had opened the weekend with a 6-2 home win against the Muskegon Lumberjacks, before falling to Lincoln 3-0 Saturday. Waterloo remains on the road for two games next week, both in Fargo. The Hawks visit the Force on Thursday and Friday.

Waterloo 2 3 1 - 6

Tri-City 0 2 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Morich 2 (Nycz), 16:53. 2, Waterloo, Zaremba 3 (Schultz, Peddle), 18:59 (PP). Penalties-Brady Wat (checking from behind), 8:53; Pilgrim Tc (holding), 9:07; Fandel Tc (cross checking), 14:07; Woogk Tc (tripping), 18:14; Briere Tc (slashing), 19:53.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Hawkins 4 (Compton, Deering), 1:07 (PP). 4, Tri-City, Wallin 3 (Hjelm), 6:16. 5, Tri-City, Roed 3 8:20 (SH). 6, Waterloo, Lansing 2 (Orlowsky, Morich), 9:16. 7, Waterloo, Morich 3 (Zaremba), 12:56. Penalties-Brady Wat (interference), 4:10; Vieau Tc (high sticking), 6:20; Fandel Tc (holding), 15:31.

3rd Period-8, Waterloo, Morich 4 (Nevers, Huck), 18:11 (EN). Penalties-Peddle Wat (holding), 6:26; Walker Wat (holding), 12:08; McEwen Tc (roughing), 12:08.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 10-6-6-22. Tri-City 4-16-12-32.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 2 / 6; Tri-City 0 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Moor 1-0-1-0 (32 shots-30 saves). Tri-City, Roest 1-2-0-1 (21 shots-16 saves).

A-1,282

