Steady Offense and Shutdown Bullpen Guides Shuckers to 5-3 Win

August 16, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - In their series opening game against the Montgomery Biscuits (53-48, 25-15 2nd Half), the Biloxi Shuckers (55-52, 21-19 2nd Half) never trailed in a 5-3 victory on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Shuckers jumped out to a lead in the top of the second inning. Cam Devanney drew a two-out walk from LHP John Doxakis (L, 2-5) and Felix Valerio followed with a two-run blast to left, his 12th of the season, vaulting the Shuckers to a 2-0 advantage.

Montgomery replied with a pair of runs of their own in the home half of the fourth, plating two runs on two walks, a double and a single, knotting the game at 2-2.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Shuckers reclaimed the lead. Garrett Whitley singled to left and stole second, putting himself in scoring position for Devanney, who ripped a single through the left side of the infield, driving in Whitley to make it 3-2 Biloxi. RHP Carlos Luna came back out for the bottom of the inning and recorded the first two outs but departed with runners on second and third. RHP Kent Hasler (W, 1-3) struck out Brett Wisley to strand both runners, part of 1.1 perfect frames from the righty.

Biloxi added to their lead in the top of the sixth. Whitley singled to start the frame and yet again stole second base. Zavier Warren then singled up the middle, his first hit at Double-A, to bring home Whitley. A Devanney single put two men on base and Brent Diaz singled to drive in Warren, widening the Shuckers' advantage to 5-2.

Montgomery managed to scratch across a run in the seventh inning, the only run allowed over two frames by RHP Luis Contreras (H, 5). In the eighth, RHP Zach Vennaro (H,1) used a double play ball to work around a pair of singles and throw a scoreless inning. Biloxi turned to RHP Cam Robinson (S, 5) in the ninth, and the righty allowed just a hit and got a 3-6-3 double play behind him to end the ballgame.

The Shuckers continue their six-game series against the Biscuits on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. LHP Brandon Knarr (1-5, 4.45) gets the start for Biloxi opposite Montgomery RHP Michael Mercado (2-6, 5.30) for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

