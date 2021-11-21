Staten Island's baseball team finally has a name the Staten Island FerryHawks

STATEN ISLAND, NY - Staten Island Entertainment, led by John Catsimatidis and Eric Shuffler, along with a dynamic investor group including Yankee Global Enterprises, Randy Levine, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Dany Garcia and others are excited to announce that Staten Island's new Atlantic League professional baseball team will be called the FerryHawks. FerryHawks prevailed in a fan-driven decision over DragonSlayers and Harbor Heroes. DragonSlayers and HarborHeroes will be part of our promotion schedule.

The FerryHawk name was selected after an extensive community engagement and voting process that started with fans submitting over 2,000 names. Seven names were selected for initial fan voting and then narrowed to three finalists. The FerryHawks brand will be the anchor of a larger vision to turn the ballpark near the ferry with its iconic views of New York Harbor, into a community-focused, year-round sports and entertainment playground featuring professional baseball, youth and amateur sports, concerts, festivals and community activities.

What is a FerryHawk? "" A FerryHawk is a fun-loving, baseball-playing superhero that combines the power, toughness and persistence of the Staten Island Ferry and the red tailed and cooper's hawks that are seen around Staten Island. The Staten Island Ferry is the iconic symbol of Staten Island, a tough workhorse that has served generations of Islanders and attracts millions of tourists. Red tailed and cooper's hawks are apex predators. They have outstanding vision (helpful to differentiate balls and strikes), can fly up to 120 mph (think Rickey Henderson base-stealing speed) and they are loyal and strong-willed (just like our fans).

"Staten Island is a great borough, full of common sense and hard-working New Yorkers who love their community, love to have fun and deserve a world class year-round entertainment venue", said SIE partner John Catsimatidis. "The symbols of Staten Island, the Hawk the Verrazano Bridge and the Ferry - will last in people's minds forever. Staten Island, get ready for some awesome promotions and entertainment!"

"We promised Staten Island their voice would be heard and drive our decision. FerryHawks was the clear community favorite from day one", said SIE President, Eric Shuffler. "The FerryHawk brand is community-focused, year-round affordable entertainment. It is all about creating a fun escape from the daily stresses of life and sharing a good time with friends and family." "It's time to soar" said General Manager and Staten Island resident Gary Perone. "The Hawk will make its home in the Island's new playground by the Harbor. I am excited to welcome the residents of Staten Island into the FerryHawks Family and to witness all the great amenities and fun to be had in OUR new home."

Catsimatidis and Shuffler added, "The fan input has been tremendous and decisive in this process. We are going to provide the community more chances to help develop the FerryHawk brand. Stay tuned for more community input around the mascot and ballpark amenities." To develop its brand identity, the club partnered with New Jersey-based Skye Design Studios (sdsbranding.com), a national leader in sport branding and identity design.

"In addition to the obvious symbols associated with the Island, we also incorporated three features of note", said SDS Founder Skye Dillon. "First, a mark paying homage to native Staten Islander Bobby Thomson's historic 'Shot Heard 'Round the World', typography inspired by the lettering found on the side of the ferry, and finally a backwards cap in all hawk depictions as a tribute to the edgy toughness of all who call the borough home."

The team will begin play in April 2022 in the Atlantic League. The Atlantic League is an MLB partner league and offers some of the highest caliber of baseball outside of the major leagues. Merchandise and season ticket memberships are available at www.ferryhawks.com and www.shopferryhawks.com you can follow all our news on Instagram and Twitter @ferryhawks

