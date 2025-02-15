Staten Island FerryHawks Re-Sign Aharon Eggleston as Hitting Coach for 2025 Season

STATEN ISLAND, NY - The Staten Island FerryHawks are excited to announce the return of Aharon "Eggy" Eggleston as the team's hitting coach for the 2025 season. Eggleston, a former standout player in the Atlantic League and a respected coach, has made a significant impact both on and off the field, and the FerryHawks are thrilled to have him back for another season.

Eggleston's Atlantic League playing career was nothing short of stellar. As an outfielder with the Somerset Patriots, he earned four All-Star selections and was named to the ALPB's 2016 Red, White, and Blue All-Defensive Team. Over his 13 seasons in professional baseball, Eggleston's .298 batting average, 57 home runs, and 587 RBIs made him one of the most consistent and reliable players in the league, setting the stage for his successful transition into coaching.

Since retiring as a player, Eggleston began his coaching journey with the Washington Wild Things in the Frontier League before returning to the Atlantic League in 2023. His recent success as hitting coach with the Canberra Cavalry in the Australian Baseball League, where he led the team to a championship this Winter, is a testament to his coaching ability and leadership.

Eggleston's return signals the FerryHawks' commitment to success and player development, and his leadership will be key as the team looks to build on the foundation set last season along with manager, Mark Minicozzi. The duo will be entering their third season together - second with the FerryHawks - and fans can expect to see continued growth from the team's hitters under Eggleston's guidance in 2025.

