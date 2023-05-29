Staten Island FerryHawks Even Series in Lexington with 13-7 Victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Staten Island FerryHawks (9-15) had revenge on their minds as they took the field Saturday night for the second of a four-game Memorial Day Weekend series against the Lexington Counter Clocks (13-13) in Lexington.

The Counter Clocks won the first game Friday, 4-3, but on Saturday it was all FerryHawks as they won 13-7. The FerryHawks sent newly-signed starter Jesse Remington to the mound against Lexington's Yeudy Garcia and the offense took care of the rest.

Staten Island opened the scoring, notching four runs in the top of the second highlighted by RBI singles from Jack Elliott and Ricardo Cespedes. Elliott added another RBI single in the third, that was followed shortly after by a two-run Mikey Edelman homer deep to centerfield stretching the FerryHawks lead to 9-2. It was the Manhattan native Edelman's first home run of the season.

The Counter Clocks scored five runs in the fifth, four of which were charged to FerryHawk to Remington. FerryHawk reliever Christian Allegretti, out of Brooklyn's Xaverian High School, came into the game in the fifth to relieve Remington, extinguish the rally, and eventually pick up the win.

The FerryHawks added four insurance runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Adrian Sanchez and Tottenville High School product Kevin Krause and a line-drive, RBI double from Angel Aguilar and one more in the eighth on a Luis Castro RBI double. Kelsie Whitmore came on to pitch a scoreless ninth inning.

The FerryHawks wrap up their visit to Lexington on Monday and will head to Frederick for a three-game series before returning home on Friday, June 2 for NYPD Night.

