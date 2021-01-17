Statement on Today's San Diego Gulls Preseason Game

Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 protocols, today's exhibition contest against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Sports Performance Center has been postponed. Our number one priority remains the health and safety of our players, staff, working personnel and community.

