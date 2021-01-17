Henderson Silver Knights Announce Coaching Staff Hires and Schedule for Inaugural 2020-21 Training Camp

HENDERSON - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today coaching staff hires and the schedule for the Henderson Silver Knights 2020-21 Training Camp, which opens on Monday, January 18 at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. Please note that the schedule is subject to change.

The organization has added Fred Brathwaite and Andrew Doty to the Golden Knights' American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. Brathwaite will serve as the Silver Knights goaltender coach and Doty will serve as Henderson's video coach.

Brathwaite becomes the Silver Knights first goaltending coach. He most recently served as a goalie coach for the New York Islanders during the 2017-18 season. Brathwaite also worked as the goaltending coach for Hockey Canada with their Under-18 team for three seasons and held the same role with Canada's Under-20 team. He was also a goalie coach for his former club, Adler Mannheim of the German Professional League (DEL) during the 2013-14 season. The Ottawa, Ontario, native spent nine seasons playing in the NHL, where he appeared in 254 games and posted an 81-99-37 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Brathwaite came into the league with the Edmonton Oilers and went on to play games with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets. He also spent time with the Syracuse Crunch, the Chicago Wolves, Ak Bars Kazan and Avangard Omsk of the Russian Superleague (now the Kontinential Hockey League) and Adler Mannheim of the DEL. Brathwaite won Goaltender of the Year Honors in the RSL in 2005-06 and won Player of the Year in 2008-09 in the DEL with Adler. Before embarking on his pro career, Brathwaite won a Memorial Cup in 1990 with the Oshawa Generals.

Doty joins the Silver Knights after spending six seasons with the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes. During his time with the Hurricanes, he served as a video coach, an assistant coach and the assistant to the General Manager. He also captured gold as a video coach for Team Canada at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Tournament in Edmonton.

All practice sessions for the Henderson Silver Knights inaugural training camp will be held at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson are currently closed to the general public.

